Vidant Health shares New Year’s hours for Greenville COVID Testing Site; asks community to be aware of testing options

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As Vidant Health continues to respond to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and the increasing spread of the Omicron variant, they are taking steps to ensure the safety of all.

Vidant remains focused on efforts to offer COVID-19 testing to the community. The following are the special operating hours for the Greenville COVID testing site. Please note, wait times may be longer than usual due to the high demand for COVID-19 tests.

Greenville COVID Testing Site Hours of Operation for New Year’s Weekend:

Friday, Dec. 31 — Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 — Closed

Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 — Closed

The Greenville COVID Testing Site, located at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Center Drive, offers preregistration as well. Those who have preregistered will have access to a separate lane at the testing site, with much of the required paperwork completed in advance.

To preregister, log in or sign up for MyChart at mychart.vidanthealth.com, and follow the prompts to register. You must complete eCheck-In to finish scheduling your COVID-19 testing preregistration.

Once you have completed eCheck-In, you will receive a barcode that you will need to have when you arrive at the testing site to be directed to the preregistration line. Appointments are available for up to one day in advance and you can only preregister yourself.