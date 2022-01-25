Vidant Health, The Blood Connection to hold blood drive on Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The gift of life is urgently needed, and Vidant Health along with The Blood Connection are doing something about it.

A blood drive will be held Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside the Cancer Center in blood mobiles at Vidant Medical Center. The drive is hosted by The Blood Connection. Appointments can be made by clicking here.

Vidant Health announced that, due to the vital need for blood donations, each donor will receive 1,800 rewards points totaling $45 in e-gift cards. Other nearby blood drives are Vidant SurgiCenter and Lidl.

Vidant Health is urgently asking community members to donate blood amidst the national blood shortage, with O-negative and O-positive blood types in the highest demand.