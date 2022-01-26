Blood drive set for Thursday at Vidant Medical

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Blood Connection is hosting a drive this Thursday from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. outside the cancer center at Vidant Medical Center.

Each donor will get a $45 E-gift card. Dr. Dave Harlow says if trends keep heading in this direction the shortage could negatively impact hospital patients.

“There’s no subtitle for blood. We’re always very careful on how we utilize it, but in some instances, the lack of blood has really really serious and far-reaching implications for a patient who might need it if we were not to have it,” said Dr. Dave Harlow, vice president of Allied Health in the Vidant Health System.

Harlow says O-negative and O-positive blood types are in the highest demand right now.