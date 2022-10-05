GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County’s annual Candlelight Vigil Ceremony in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month will take place later this month.

The event will take place October 20 at 6 pm at the Pitt County Courthouse in Superior Courtroom 1.

The vigil is to honor victims who have died due to domestic violence in Pitt County since 2000.

Organizations involved in the vigil include the Center for Family Violence Prevention, the Greenville Police Department, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and the Pitt County Domestic Violence Network.