Virtual career fair for engineering, technology fields hosted by ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University used technology to help students and graduates connect with employers on Wednesday.

The university hosted a virtual career fair for alumni and students, focusing on engineering and technology fields. Past career fairs were large public events with students and job recruiters meeting face-to-face. This event was online but allowed one-on-one or group meetings between recruiters and students from around ECU.

“At ECU, what we recognize is we have students from a variety of colleges that might have technology skills,” said Tom Halasz, ECU Career Services director. “Limiting it to (the fairs) one specific college ultimately limits the candidates for the employers and we find that holding eight to 10 college specific events is pretty challenging.”

Recruiters from over 70 companies took part in the career fair, including Greenville Utilities and Aerotek Engineering.