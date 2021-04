GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Spring is here and right now, City of Greenville officials are looking for volunteers to help with this year’s Spring Clean Up.

The city is also looking for organizations interested in helping with the project. The event begins on weekends starting this Saturday through May 2.

If you’re interested in volunteering, contact Greenville Public Works at (252) 329-4522. You can also sign up by clicking on the Greenville.gov website.