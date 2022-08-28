GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest after a traffic stop and brief chase.

Around 1 a.m. on Friday, detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of Airport Road and Old River Road in Greenville with assistance from the Patrol Division and K9 Unit. While detectives conducted their investigation, one of the passengers fled on foot, was captured and arrested.

The suspect was identified as Ozay Montae Richardson, 43, of Greenville. He was a fugitive, wanted by the U.S. Marshal’s Service. Suspected drugs were located on Richarson. He was a fugitive, wanted by the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

Richardson was transported to the Pitt County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession With Intent to Sell/Deliver MDMA, Resist, Delay, Obstruct Public Officer and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Richardson was in custody under a $500,000 secured bond, as well as a federal detainer with no bond for a federal parole violation.