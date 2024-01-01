GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — What a way to ring in 2024.

One of the traditions to start each new year is recognizing when the first baby is born. ECU Health Medical Center didn’t have to wait long to welcome the first bundle of joy. Eli Antelmo Martinez was born at 12:12 a.m. at the Greenville hospital.

The new baby was 7 pounds, 3 ounces and 20 inches long. The parents are Petra “Jasmin” Flores and Erick Martinez of Washington. The hospital reports the baby and parents are doing well.

A statement from the hospital read, “ECU Health and Women’s Services at Maynard Children’s Hospital delivered more than 3,950 babies in 2023. We are delighted to welcome Eli and wish his family all the best.”