GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An iconic convenience store is coming to Greenville!

On Wednesday, Wawa held an opening preview of its brand-new store. The company, which operates in six states and Washington DC, is now moving into North Carolina. The first stop is in Kill Devil Hills, opening in 2024, with more to come in Eastern North Carolina.

A Community Partnership Day was held at the Greenville Convention Center. The presentation included information on their partnerships, marketing, their new locations coming to Eastern North Carolina and more.

