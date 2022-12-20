GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Wayne Hardee Law Firm is making sure over 100 needy families don’t go without presents this Christmas.

There were 500 families nominated as part of the Wayne Hardee Christmas Cheer Donation. Out of those families, 125 were randomly chosen.

After going out and buying presents for those in need, staff from the Wayne Hardee Law Firm wrapped the presents and had the families who won the nominations come to pick them up.

“It’s just a small way to give back to those people who need it and who’ve hit hard times and it’s about the children, particularly around Christmas time,” said Wayne Hardee. “They’ll have Santa Claus coming down and presents to open. It’s exciting for the kids, exciting for the families.”

Hardee said this is the first year the law firm has done a Christmas Cheer donation. He added since this year’s donation was so successful, he’ll probably do another Christmas donation next year.