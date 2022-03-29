GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several weeks ago, Greenville attorney Wayne Hardee decided he was going to do something to help folks who were affected by rising gas prices.

Hardee is set to give away 1,000 gallons of gas on Saturday, April 2.

This is his second event where he has donated 1,000 gallons to the community. The first event was last June in Washington, and there are plans for more this summer.

“People were unable to pay the high price of gas to work or get their children to school, or just travel to the grocery store or doctor. I wanted to try to help. Duck Thru has been a community fixture all over Eastern North Carolina for so many years and I met with them, and they agreed to sell me 1,000 gallons of gas so I can help families out this summer,” says Hardee.

From 10 a.m. to noon, the Wayne Hardee Law team is going to be at the Duck Thru in Greenville at 1900 Greenville Blvd. For more information go to the Wayne Hardee Law Facebook site.

Their law firm is a personal injury lawyer in Greenville, he is located on East Arlington Boulevard and has sponsored community events in Greenville and Rocky Mount including bookbag giveaways, free barbecue takeouts, and a special Santa Clause gift give-away.