‘We want the format to be off the cuff:’ GPD releases new unfiltered podcast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police Department is connecting with the community digitally with the launch of their podcast, “Off the Cuff(s).”

It’s an unfiltered and transparent look into the police department from co-hosts Officer Brian Neague and Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter.

“You will get a wide variety of people from the department as well as topics,” Hunter said. “Some episodes may be centered around one specific unit or individual officers.”

The first episode is an introductory to the series and covered a variety of topics from the George Floyd case, body cameras and also the human side of police officers.

“Cops are human and humans are fallible, so that doesn’t mean that the cop hasn’t ever done anything wrong, that doesn’t mean Greenville police officers are perfect,” said Neague in the podcast. “In fact, the expectation of perfect is what I’m trying to get away from here.”

Hunter says the police department hopes the podcast will help them reach the community.

“They’re people too, they live in this community, they do the same, everybody else does,” Hunter said. “Even if we reach just one person and potentially change their opinions about law enforcement and get them to see the human side of the officers, then we consider it to be a success.”

GPD wants to hear from the community about topics they’re interested in.

“We want to hear from you,” Hunter said. “If there are topics you want to discuss, people you want to meet, we are willing to hear that.”

New episodes are released every Wednesday on any podcast streaming service, Buzz Sprout, or the GPD social medias.