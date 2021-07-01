Wellpath, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office begin partnership for health coverage for employees, inmates

GREENVILLE, N.C. — On Thursday, Sheriff Paula Dance was pleased to welcome Wellpath as the new contracted provider of Jail Health Care Services for the Pitt County Detention Center.

Both parties have worked tirelessly preparing for the July 1 transition of health care services into the new partnership. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and Wellpath wanted to make this transition as seamless and transparent as possible for the wellbeing of current staff and inmates at the Detention Center.

The new one-year agreement provides comprehensive medical, enhanced mental health, dental, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) services and the implementation of an electronic medical record system for inmates needing medical care at the Detention Center.

“We’re excited to begin this new venture and we look forward to many new opportunities to provide comprehensive healthcare services to the individuals in custody at the Pitt County Detention Center,” Dance said.

“We are excited to commence our new partnership with Sheriff Paula Dance and the entire Pitt County leadership and providing quality, compassionate healthcare to every patient,” said Zela Guirola, Group Vice President of Partnership Development. “Wellpath is eager to continue our mission of putting patients first.”

“Wellpath is eager to continue our legacy of providing excellent and compassionate healthcare to every individual,” said Linda Pansulla, Regional Vice President. “At Wellpath, we pride ourselves on improving health and transforming lives. We bring best practices and innovative solutions but most importantly, we are committed to always doing the right thing and look forward to this new partnership.”