GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) West 8th Street will close to traffic beginning Monday, April 13 to allow for continued construction on the Town Creek Culvert stormwater infrastructure project.

The street, located between Evans Street and Dickinson Avenue, is scheduled to be closed four to five months.

Drivers should follow the signed detours in that area.

For more information on the Town Creek Culvert project, visit the website or call 252-329-4821.