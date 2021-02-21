Where people in Greenville are moving to most (and where they are coming from)

Editor’s note: Stacker compiled a list of where people in Greenville are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Greenville between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Why would you ever want to leave Greenville?

G-Vegas. The Emerald City. Home to East Carolina University, Vidant Medical, Physicians East and so much more.

Greenville has more than doubled in population from 1980 to 2010. However, there are those who choose to leave for reasons related to work, graduation from ECU or Pitt Community College and other reasons.

Stacker, a company known for its data analysis, compiled this list that shows us where our residents are moving to once they leave. Luckily, several places they are moving to are still close to Greenville (which means you can still watch WNCT-TV). For those who are further away, there’s always our website, WNCT.com, and our new mobile app.

#25. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Nashville in 2014-2018: 57

– Migration from Nashville to Greenville: 0

– Net migration: 57 to Nashville

#24. Boise City, ID Metro Area

– Migration to Boise City in 2014-2018: 61

– Migration from Boise City to Greenville: 0

– Net migration: 61 to Boise City

#23. Ocala, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Ocala in 2014-2018: 64

– Migration from Ocala to Greenville: 0

– Net migration: 64 to Ocala

#22. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area

– Migration to Manchester in 2014-2018: 70

– Migration from Manchester to Greenville: 0

– Net migration: 70 to Manchester

#21. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2014-2018: 75

– Migration from Atlanta to Greenville: 261 (#123 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 186 to Greenville

#20. Johnson City, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Johnson City in 2014-2018: 90

– Migration from Johnson City to Greenville: 0

– Net migration: 90 to Johnson City

#19. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 99

– Migration from Virginia Beach to Greenville: 738 (#26 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Net migration: 639 to Greenville

#18. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2014-2018: 101

– Migration from Dallas to Greenville: 175 (#140 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 74 to Greenville

#17. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Winston in 2014-2018: 101

– Migration from Winston to Greenville: 365 (#9 most common destination from Winston)

– Net migration: 264 to Greenville

#16. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 104

– Migration from Fayetteville to Greenville: 512 (#13 most common destination from Fayetteville)

– Net migration: 408 to Greenville

#15. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Miami in 2014-2018: 116

– Migration from Miami to Greenville: 205 (#115 most common destination from Miami)

– Net migration: 89 to Greenville

#14. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Deltona in 2014-2018: 118

– Migration from Deltona to Greenville: 0

– Net migration: 118 to Deltona

#13. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Birmingham in 2014-2018: 123

– Migration from Birmingham to Greenville: 0

– Net migration: 123 to Birmingham

#12. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2014-2018: 134

– Migration from Washington to Greenville: 198 (#160 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 64 to Greenville

#11. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Hickory in 2014-2018: 152

– Migration from Hickory to Greenville: 181 (#10 most common destination from Hickory)

– Net migration: 29 to Greenville

#10. Wilmington, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Wilmington in 2014-2018: 161

– Migration from Wilmington to Greenville: 382 (#7 most common destination from Wilmington)

– Net migration: 221 to Greenville

#9. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 170

– Migration from Jacksonville to Greenville: 349 (#15 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 179 to Greenville

#8. Asheville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Asheville in 2014-2018: 246

– Migration from Asheville to Greenville: 20 (#102 most common destination from Asheville)

– Net migration: 226 to Asheville

#7. Goldsboro, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Goldsboro in 2014-2018: 309

– Migration from Goldsboro to Greenville: 163 (#9 most common destination from Goldsboro)

– Net migration: 146 to Goldsboro

#6. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Durham in 2014-2018: 418

– Migration from Durham to Greenville: 1,183 (#5 most common destination from Durham)

– Net migration: 765 to Greenville

#5. Rocky Mount, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Rocky Mount in 2014-2018: 473

– Migration from Rocky Mount to Greenville: 1,051 (#2 most common destination from Rocky Mount)

– Net migration: 578 to Greenville

#4. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro in 2014-2018: 484

– Migration from Greensboro to Greenville: 320 (#18 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 164 to Greensboro

#3. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte in 2014-2018: 659

– Migration from Charlotte to Greenville: 1,191 (#17 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 532 to Greenville

#2. New Bern, NC Metro Area

– Migration to New Bern in 2014-2018: 681

– Migration from New Bern to Greenville: 517 (#2 most common destination from New Bern)

– Net migration: 164 to New Bern

#1. Raleigh, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Raleigh in 2014-2018: 2,129

– Migration from Raleigh to Greenville: 2,013 (#3 most common destination from Raleigh)

– Net migration: 116 to Raleigh