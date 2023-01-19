GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s called the Wicked Pissah Soup Makah Competition, and it’s a challenge to the community to give back.

Now in its third year, more than 30 teams with people from restaurants, businesses and companies coming together to serve Pitt County. Teams buy ingredients and cook everything at JOY Community Center and Soup Kitchen.

The teams have to serve at least 100 eight-ounce portions. Six judges determine which team made the best soup, awarding a cash prize and bragging rights.

“Everybody says they can be a chef you know on the keyboard. ‘Ahhh I can cook that, I could do that’. I’m giving them an opportunity. Come into a commercial kitchen. Bring your skills and feed somebody.” stated Tom Quigley, chairman of JOY Community Center and Soup Kitchen.

There are still sign-up slots for teams to participate in the competition. Those interested can find out more by clicking here.