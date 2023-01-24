GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) – Valentine’s Day is a big deal for you but even more important for the ones that have flowers on hand.

Wildflower Florist owner Jessica Shore started her nearly one-year-old brick-and-mortar business when she noticed her apartment-sized version was getting too big and needed a larger space.

She opened her business on Feb. 13, 2022, so this Valentine’s Day will be her first really big time taking on the holiday. Located at 518 Greenville Blvd SE, Suite F in Greenville, the shop will be getting ready to prepare for Valentine’s Day and all the orders that will be coming soon.

In this interview, Shore goes into detail about the prep it takes to stock for the upcoming holidays like Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day, what it takes to care for delicate flowers and much more.