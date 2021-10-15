Wildwood Park officials, community set for Saturday’s official opening

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday for the first phase of the new Wildwood Park in Greenville.

On Saturday, residents will be able to take it all in themselves.

“We can begin to see the benefit from an idea that has been out there for over a decade because Wildwood park is coming to life,” said Wildwood Resource Coordinator Gary Fenton during Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, the park will be officially open for people to enjoy. Officials at Friday’s ribbon-cutting said this moment has been in the making for quite some time. Now, they’re excited for it to finally be used by the community.

“I remember thinking and talking to my staff wondering if that could ever become part of a park, 13 years ago,” Fenton said. “Thirteen years later, we’re about to open that park.”

Saturday’s grand opening is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will feature food trucks, a beer garden, live music and watersports for the whole family.

Fenton said early on he had an idea to make the land where the park sits into something greater for the community.

The first phase features three shelters for outdoor gatherings, a 1.5-mile walking trail, kayak launch, floating docks and much more.

“This is the latest example of why the city of Greenville continues to be a place where people want to be,” Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly said. “This is not just your everyday project, this Wildwood Park is something that is going to be beyond just a park.”

Connelly also said he believes the park will help put the city on the map for outdoor adventurers.

“We have created a destination, a place where you can find your adventure. a place where you can be in the water or on land,” Connelly said. “Wildwood, while still in its infancy, is an attraction that will serve residents and visitors for generations to come.”