Will Bell files for re-election to Greenville City Council

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

On Monday, Will Bell, who currently serves as Greenville District 3’s City Councilman, officially filed for re-election to the same office in this year’s municipal election.

In a press release, Bell said, in-part, “As Greenville continues growing, it is important that we have measured, accountable, and experienced leadership in place… If I win re-election, I will continue collaborating with all district stakeholders. District 3 is the heart of Greenville, it’s prime time, and we have no time to waste.”

In the press release, Bell cited his involvement in helping resolve conflicts between District 3 homeowners and student renters, construction of the Tenth Street Connector and the Town Creek Culvert, repaving of several city streets, and other projects during his time as City Councilman, as reasons people should vote to re-elect him.

In the future, Bell says he wants to focus on issues like policing needs for renters, future land use planning for homeowners, and permitting needs for businesses.

