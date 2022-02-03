Winter wonderland coming to Greenville with Winterfest at Wildwood

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Wildwood Park in Greenville is transforming into a winter wonderland for the weekend.

“We are going to turn our brand new park into a winter wonderland by bringing in an ice skating rink, snow machine, hot coco, fire pits and more,” said Megan Howard, the Greenville Recreation and Parks Special Events Supervisor.

Winterfest at Wildwood will run Friday, Feb. 4 through Sunday, Feb. 6.

Howard said it’s a COVID safe event to get the community outside.

“Winter months, regardless of any outbreaks that are going on, people are usually cooped up,” she said. “You want to stay inside and keep warm. This event, we’re hoping gets people outside, and gets them out to enjoy our brand new park.”

Young and old people alike, this event is for the entire Eastern North Carolina community.

“It is a very family friendly event, but it also is a very young adult friendly event, college student friendly, older adults,” Howard said. “I’ve seen some older people register, perfect date night.”

The event was postponed in January because of winter weather.

“I know we are expecting rain but I hope people aren’t hesitant to come out,” Howard said. “This is a rain or shine event. The ice skating is going to be under massive covered shelters.”

On Saturday morning people can run then take a dip in the lake.

“We are going to host our first ever Run, Plunge or Splash event where we are going to have a 5k trail run and then a plunge right into the lake,” Howard said.

The money raised will go straight to the Greenville Special Olympics basketball team for a trip to Orlando, Florida for the USA Special Olympics.

For skating, it’ll cost $20 for kids and $25 for adults. To participate in the Run, Plunge or Splash it costs $25 for kids and $30 for adults. You can register for both on site.

The schedule for the weekend will be as follows: