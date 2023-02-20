GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Winter wonderland is coming to Greenville.

This Saturday, Greenville’s Wildwood Park is hosting an event called Winterfest at Wildwood Park. This event will have an ice skating rink overlooking the lake, you can bring chairs to the fire pits and make some S’Mores while sipping hot chocolate.

The event is from 10 am – 7 pm. and will be located at 3450 Blue Heron Drive in Greenville. While the event is free, certain aspects need registration and a fee. For more information, click here for the Facebook event.