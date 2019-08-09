Winterville Charter Academy to host backpack giveaway on Friday night

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Friday, Aug. 9, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Winterville Charter Academy will giveaway 35 backpacks filled with school supplies, and will have games for kids at its annual Back To School event.



School officials say the first 30 families to arrive for the event at the school, located at 4160 Bayswater Road in Winterville, will receive one free backpack will school supplies. The other 5 backpacks will be raffled during the event.

Other organizations and vendors will be at this event, including Aquaventure, Bricks 4 Kidz, Pirates Indoor Playground, Wilson Top Dog hot dogs, and a Paparazzi vendor, among others.



The Back to School event is free and open to the public.