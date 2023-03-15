GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Beatrice has been at the Pitt County Animal Shelter for about a month now. She was picked up, along with her puppy, which has now been adopted.

“She does have a cataract in one of her eyes. We think it was probably the result of some sort of trauma, but it doesn’t really seem to impair her in any way, shape, or form,” said Dr. Melanie Sartore-Baldwin, creator of the Mutt Strutters program. Mutt Strutters was created to socialize dogs with people.

Watch the video above to learn more about Beatrice.