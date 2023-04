GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT)– Pitt County Animal Shelter Veterinary Assistant Barbara Holcomb said two-year-old Matilda has a gentle nature that is sure to be complimentary to any family that adopts her.

She is not spayed yet, but she will be when she is adopted.

“I cannot say enough about this sweet girl. She gets along with other cats and dogs, she’s potty trained, house trained,” said Holcomb.

Matilda can be adopted through the Pitt County Animal Shelter.