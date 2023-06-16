GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Each year, WNCT’s parent company Nexstar, gives all of its stations a day to get involved in their respective communities and do volunteer work, calling it Founder’s Day of Caring.

Nine on Your Side kicked off Founder’s Day of Caring on Friday by serving breakfast at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern North Carolina. A team returned to serve lunch as well.

Those with Ronald McDonald House Charities said many hands make light work.

“Volunteers play a very important role in helping us provide this home away from home for our families each and every day,” said Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern North Carolina Family Services Coordinator Caleb Turik.

Those with Nine on Your Side said they look forward to Founder’s Day.

“Founder’s Day is awesome. It’s a great time with fellow coworkers, good teambuilding opportunity and we get to give back a little bit of our time for those in need,” said WNCT’s Andrew Waters, who works in sales.

The impact is felt across ENC, all the way to Morehead City, where staff helped Downtown Morehead City Committee with survey efforts.

Back in Pitt County, some staff got their hands dirty at A Time of Science.

“I have learned a lot today just visiting with the team here at A Time for Science and then helping them. Basically, we’re cleaning up what they call the butterfly garden,” WNCT Storm Team 9 Meteorologist David Sawyer said.

Those at A Time for Science said they need volunteers.

“Today, we’re removing rotten wood from the borders of the gardens to freshen it up and that takes a lot of hands. Two people can’t come out here and get much done in a day’s time. But when we have lots of people come out, we can get a lot of work done,” A Time For Science Executive Director Emily Jarvis.

Rounding out the day, the team helped out United Way of Pitt County’s afterschool program.

“They’re putting together materials for STEM programs and reading books and math materials, so that we can be ready when the Fall comes,” United Way of Pitt County CEO and President Dwain Cooper said.

