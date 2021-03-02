Work at railroad crossings creating traffic issues around Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Drivers will have to take alternative routes and be patient through traffic as railroad crossing repairs continue this week in Greenville.

CSX crews are doing maintenance at the crossing on Greenville Boulevard between Evans and Landmark Streets, closing that road. Work there could take up to five days.

The maintenance is causing traffic jams on nearby roads. People who live in that area of the city say it’s an inconvenience and could cause problems in a crisis.

“I feel if somebody had an emergency and the ambulance wasn’t able to get down here, it would be a tough time getting to the hospital with this traffic jam,” said Broderick Jett, who lives near the area that’s going through repairs.

Work is also scheduled to begin Wednesday at the West Fire Tower Road crossing between South Park and Baywood Drives. Construction will close that part of Fire Tower for up to five days, officials said.