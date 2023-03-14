GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’ve been driving in Greenville recently, you’ve noticed part of Dickinson Avenue is closed.

The good news is that construction is on schedule. Crews started back in September on the section between Skinner and 14th Streets. NC Department of Transportation officials said the section will be done in the next few weeks. After that, crews will begin on the next section between Pitt Street and Reade Circle. They hope to have this part completed by this summer.

“As we move into the next section, it’s obviously a busier area with more businesses and higher pedestrians. So because it’s such a tight schedule through there, the contractor is looking to work with days and nights every day of the week,” said NCDOT Resident Engineer Sarah Lentine.

Once that part is done, they’ll move down Dickinson Avenue. The seven-part plan is set to be totally done by the summer of 2025.