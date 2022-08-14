GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Day 6 of the Little League Softball World Series is complete and the two teams that will play for the overall title have been decided.
Two games were being played Sunday. In the first contest, the Southwest champion, Hewitt, Texas, beat the Southeast champion, Chesterfield, Va, 5-1. The win was the second straight by Hewitt, Texas over Chesterfield, Va., and put the Southwest champion into Monday’s title game.
The second game pitted the Mid-Atlantic champion (Delmar, Md.) vs. the Asia-Pacific champion (Bacolod City, Phillippines). Delmar, Md., won, 11-0, to reach the final Delmar, Md. and Hewitt, Texas will square off in Monday’s final, slated for 7 p.m. Bacolod City, Phillippines will face Chesterfield, Va., on Monday at 4 p.m. in the consolation game.
You can watch the games in person at Elm Street Park or on ESPN. Admission is free to attend in person.
World Series Day 1: Pitt County falls in opener
Little League Softball World Series: Day 2
Softball World Series Day 3: Pitt Co. wins, 8-0
Softball World Series Day 4: Pitt Co. advances
Softball World Series Day 5: Season ends for Pitt County
The tournament, which pits the best ages 9-12 year-old all-star softball teams in the United States and around the world, runs through Monday. Game results can be found on the Little League Softball World Series website and by clicking the links below.
Tuesday’s games
Purple Bracket
Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md.) 3, Central (Columbia, Mo.) 1
Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Philippines) 1, Canada (Alberta) 0
Orange Bracket
Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) 13, Northwest (Issaquah, Wash.) 4
West (La Verne, Calif.) 9, North Carolina (Pitt County) 2
Wednesday’s games
Purple Bracket
Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md) 2, New England (Milford, Conn.) 1, 7 innings
Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Philippines) 4, Europe-Africa (Bologna, Italy) 1
Orange Bracket
Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) 2, Latin America (Guayama, Puerto Rico) 0
Southeast (Chesterfield, Va.) 6, West (La Verne, Calif.) 1
Thursday’s games
Losers’ bracket games
Central (Columbus, Mo.) 12, Europe-Africa (Bologna, Italy) 0 (Bologna, Italy eliminated)
West (La Verne, Calif.) 7, Northwest (Issaquah, Wash.) 1 (Issaqua, Wash. eliminated)
North Carolina (Pitt County) 8, Latin America (Guayama, Puerto Rico) 0 (Guayama, Puerto Rico eliminated)
New England (Milford, Conn.) 4, Canada (Alberta) 0 (Alberta, Canada eliminated)
Friday’s games
Losers’ bracket games
North Carolina (Pitt County) 6, West (La Verne, Calif.) 1 (La Verne, Calif. eliminated)
New England (Milford, Conn.) 8, Central (Columbus, Mo.) 2, 9 innings (Columbus, Mo. eliminated)
Winners’ bracket games
Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md.) vs. Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Phillippines), ppd., rain
Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) vs. Southeast (Chesterfield, Va.), ppd. rain
Saturday’s games
Winners’ bracket games
Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md.) 2, Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Phillippines) 0
Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) 1, Southeast (Chesterfield, Va.) 0
Losers’ bracket games
Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Phillippines) 1, New England (Milford, Conn.) 0 (Milford, Conn. eliminated)
Southeast (Chesterfield, Va.) 2, North Carolina (Pitt County) 1 (Pitt County eliminated)
Sunday’s games
Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) 5, Southeast (Chesterfield, Va.) 1
Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md.) 11, Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Phillippines) 0
Monday’s games
Third-place game: Southeast (Chesterfield, Va.) vs. Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Phillippines), 4 p.m.
Title game: Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) vs. Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md.), 7 p.m.