GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Day 6 of the Little League Softball World Series is complete and the two teams that will play for the overall title have been decided.

Two games were being played Sunday. In the first contest, the Southwest champion, Hewitt, Texas, beat the Southeast champion, Chesterfield, Va, 5-1. The win was the second straight by Hewitt, Texas over Chesterfield, Va., and put the Southwest champion into Monday’s title game.

The second game pitted the Mid-Atlantic champion (Delmar, Md.) vs. the Asia-Pacific champion (Bacolod City, Phillippines). Delmar, Md., won, 11-0, to reach the final Delmar, Md. and Hewitt, Texas will square off in Monday’s final, slated for 7 p.m. Bacolod City, Phillippines will face Chesterfield, Va., on Monday at 4 p.m. in the consolation game.

You can watch the games in person at Elm Street Park or on ESPN. Admission is free to attend in person.

The tournament, which pits the best ages 9-12 year-old all-star softball teams in the United States and around the world, runs through Monday. Game results can be found on the Little League Softball World Series website and by clicking the links below.

Tuesday’s games

Purple Bracket

Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md.) 3, Central (Columbia, Mo.) 1

Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Philippines) 1, Canada (Alberta) 0

Orange Bracket

Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) 13, Northwest (Issaquah, Wash.) 4

West (La Verne, Calif.) 9, North Carolina (Pitt County) 2

Wednesday’s games

Purple Bracket

Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md) 2, New England (Milford, Conn.) 1, 7 innings

Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Philippines) 4, Europe-Africa (Bologna, Italy) 1

Orange Bracket

Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) 2, Latin America (Guayama, Puerto Rico) 0

Southeast (Chesterfield, Va.) 6, West (La Verne, Calif.) 1

Thursday’s games

Losers’ bracket games

Central (Columbus, Mo.) 12, Europe-Africa (Bologna, Italy) 0 (Bologna, Italy eliminated)

West (La Verne, Calif.) 7, Northwest (Issaquah, Wash.) 1 (Issaqua, Wash. eliminated)

North Carolina (Pitt County) 8, Latin America (Guayama, Puerto Rico) 0 (Guayama, Puerto Rico eliminated)

New England (Milford, Conn.) 4, Canada (Alberta) 0 (Alberta, Canada eliminated)

Friday’s games

Losers’ bracket games

North Carolina (Pitt County) 6, West (La Verne, Calif.) 1 (La Verne, Calif. eliminated)

New England (Milford, Conn.) 8, Central (Columbus, Mo.) 2, 9 innings (Columbus, Mo. eliminated)

Winners’ bracket games

Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md.) vs. Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Phillippines), ppd., rain

Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) vs. Southeast (Chesterfield, Va.), ppd. rain

Saturday’s games

Winners’ bracket games

Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md.) 2, Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Phillippines) 0

Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) 1, Southeast (Chesterfield, Va.) 0

Losers’ bracket games

Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Phillippines) 1, New England (Milford, Conn.) 0 (Milford, Conn. eliminated)

Southeast (Chesterfield, Va.) 2, North Carolina (Pitt County) 1 (Pitt County eliminated)

Sunday’s games

Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) 5, Southeast (Chesterfield, Va.) 1

Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md.) 11, Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Phillippines) 0

Monday’s games

Third-place game: Southeast (Chesterfield, Va.) vs. Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Phillippines), 4 p.m.

Title game: Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) vs. Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md.), 7 p.m.