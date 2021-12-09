You’ll make a lot of $$$ if you get a two-year degree for these jobs in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The American economy is increasingly becoming one in which a high school education is simply not enough.

Of the 55 million job openings expected from 2010 to 2020, only 36% will require a high school education or less, 30% will require some college or an associate degree, while 35% will require at least a bachelor’s degree, according Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workplace.

Attaining an associate degree or better for 25- to 29-year-olds increased from 38% to 46% between 2000 to 2017, while bachelors degree attainment or better increased from 29% to 36%, and attainment of master’s degrees or higher grew grown from 5% to 9%, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. While the largest percentage of U.S. workers only hold a high school diploma-with the second-highest percentage belonging to those with baccalaureate degrees-the number of holders of an associate or technical degree is rising.

Fortunately, the number of associate degree-friendly positions is growing. Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in Greenville using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

With many people finding the cost of a four-year education too high, given the rising cost of tuition and stagnant wage growth, it’s encouraging to know that there are obtainable, well-paying professions for those with a two-year degree. While a bachelor’s degree holder can be expected to make about $500,000 more in lifetime earnings compared with an associate degree holder, the jobs we have listed show the exceptions.

Keep reading to learn about some well-paying gigs you can land with an associate degree.

#14. Preschool teachers, except special education

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $30,830

– #235 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,550

– Employment: 370,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Midland, TX ($58,080)

— Odessa, TX ($54,120)

— Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV ($52,350)

– Job description: Instruct preschool-aged students, following curricula or lesson plans, in activities designed to promote social, physical, and intellectual growth.

#13. Paralegals and legal assistants

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $39,600

– #327 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $56,610

– Employment: 332,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($93,110)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($90,280)

— Trenton, NJ ($77,970)

– Job description: Assist lawyers by investigating facts, preparing legal documents, or researching legal precedent. Conduct research to support a legal proceeding, to formulate a defense, or to initiate legal action.

#12. Human resources assistants, except payroll and timekeeping

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $39,760

– #204 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $44,170

– Employment: 108,470

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,950)

— Ithaca, NY ($55,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,410)

– Job description: Compile and keep personnel records. Record data for each employee, such as address, weekly earnings, absences, amount of sales or production, supervisory reports, and date of and reason for termination. May prepare reports for employment records, file employment records, or search employee files and furnish information to authorized persons.

#11. Chemical technicians

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $45,320

– #141 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,700

– Employment: 63,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($85,460)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($75,430)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($74,780)

– Job description: Conduct chemical and physical laboratory tests to assist scientists in making qualitative and quantitative analyses of solids, liquids, and gaseous materials for research and development of new products or processes, quality control, maintenance of environmental standards, and other work involving experimental, theoretical, or practical application of chemistry and related sciences.

#10. Medical equipment repairers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $50,600

– #94 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $55,090

– Employment: 48,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($89,250)

— Modesto, CA ($83,280)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($74,310)

– Job description: Test, adjust, or repair biomedical or electromedical equipment.

#9. Civil engineering technologists and technicians

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $53,020

– #132 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $56,590

– Employment: 67,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,120)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,230)

— Warner Robins, GA ($75,840)

– Job description: Apply theory and principles of civil engineering in planning, designing, and overseeing construction and maintenance of structures and facilities under the direction of engineering staff or physical scientists.

#8. Architectural and civil drafters

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $53,910

– #170 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $59,120

– Employment: 99,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($74,170)

— Danbury, CT ($72,760)

— Evansville, IN-KY ($72,370)

– Job description: Prepare detailed drawings of architectural and structural features of buildings or drawings and topographical relief maps used in civil engineering projects, such as highways, bridges, and public works. Use knowledge of building materials, engineering practices, and mathematics to complete drawings.

#7. Radiologic technologists and technicians

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $59,580

– #163 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,840

– Employment: 206,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($120,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,250)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,850)

– Job description: Take x-rays and CAT scans or administer nonradioactive materials into patient’s bloodstream for diagnostic or research purposes. Includes radiologic technologists and technicians who specialize in other scanning modalities.

#6. Dental hygienists

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $59,600

– #336 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $78,050

– Employment: 194,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($133,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($120,340)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($118,980)

– Job description: Administer oral hygiene care to patients. Assess patient oral hygiene problems or needs and maintain health records. Advise patients on oral health maintenance and disease prevention. May provide advanced care such as providing fluoride treatment or administering topical anesthesia.

#5. Occupational therapy assistants

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $61,760

– #98 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,420

– Employment: 42,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($89,380)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($86,850)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($84,370)

– Job description: Assist occupational therapists in providing occupational therapy treatments and procedures. May, in accordance with state laws, assist in development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, direct activity programs, and document the progress of treatments. Generally requires formal training.

#4. Nuclear medicine technologists

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $62,120

– #94 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $82,080

– Employment: 17,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($139,410)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,650)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($135,660)

– Job description: Prepare, administer, and measure radioactive isotopes in therapeutic, diagnostic, and tracer studies using a variety of radioisotope equipment. Prepare stock solutions of radioactive materials and calculate doses to be administered by radiologists. Subject patients to radiation. Execute blood volume, red cell survival, and fat absorption studies following standard laboratory techniques.

#3. Diagnostic medical sonographers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $63,600

– #200 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $77,790

– Employment: 73,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($138,130)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($126,610)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($121,710)

– Job description: Produce ultrasonic recordings of internal organs for use by physicians. Includes vascular technologists.

#2. Physical therapist assistants

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $63,790

– #77 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $59,440

– Employment: 92,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($81,510)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($78,370)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($78,240)

– Job description: Assist physical therapists in providing physical therapy treatments and procedures. May, in accordance with state laws, assist in the development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, document the progress of treatment, and modify specific treatments in accordance with patient status and within the scope of treatment plans established by a physical therapist. Generally requires formal training.

#1. Magnetic resonance imaging technologists

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $65,220

– #126 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $75,960

– Employment: 39,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($140,980)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,590)

— Modesto, CA ($112,080)

– Job description: Operate Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanners. Monitor patient safety and comfort, and view images of area being scanned to ensure quality of pictures. May administer gadolinium contrast dosage intravenously. May interview patient, explain MRI procedures, and position patient on examining table. May enter into the computer data such as patient history, anatomical area to be scanned, orientation specified, and position of entry.