Your Week Ahead: August 18, 2019

Here’s what’s happening across East N.C. in Your Week Ahead:

An update on the Arlington Boulevard improvements project in Greenville.

Road work and lane closures will move from the eastbound lanes to the westbound lanes this week.

Repaving of the eastbound lanes between Hooker Road and Evans Street is almost complete.

These lanes are expected to reopen Monday.

Drivers heading to the Medical District (Vidant) are encouraged to use the 10th Street Connector or Greenville Boulevard to Memorial Drive as alternate routes, or detour to 14th Street and Dickinson Avenue.

The North Carolina and Pitt County NAACP chapters will hold a press conference on Monday on Dontae Sharpe’s wrongful conviction case.

Sharpe has been in prison for over a quarter of a century serving a life sentence in the death of Gregory Ratcliff in February of 1994.

He maintains his innocence.

The press conference will be on Monday at 1:00 p.m. at the Pitt County NAACP offices.

Sharpe’s next court hearing will be on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at the Pitt County Superior Court.

NCDOT is looking for the public’s input on the Kinston Bypass.

The goal of the bypass is help eliminate travel delays and congestion issues.

The proposed Kinston Bypass would be 22 miles from LaGrange to Dover

There are twelve route options for the public to view and give feedback on.

The next public input meeting will be on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the Student Center at Lenoir County Community College.

Eligible voters in North Carolina’s 3rd and 9th Congressional Districts can register and vote early during the one-stop early voting period.

It starts this Wednesday and ends on September 6.

Greg Murphy, Allen Thomas, Tim Harris, and Greg Holt are running in the 3rd Congressional District special election on September 10, to fill the vacancy left by the late Walter B. Jones, who died in February, 2019.

The 9th district special election follows absentee ballot fraud allegations in the 2018 race.