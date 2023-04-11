GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The 19th Annual Youth Arts Festival is planned for Oct. 14 with visual, musical and theatrical arts activities.

From 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on the Greenville Town Common, children can participate in creative activities and make their own crafts. Children can also do performance-based activities like puppet making, storytelling, music and interactive theater. Performances by groups from Pitt County Schools, East Carolina University and community arts organizations will occur throughout the day at the amphitheater.

The free, public event was curated by Emerge Gallery & Art Center, City of Greenville Recreation and Parks, ECU College of Fine Arts and Communication and the Arts Education programs of Pitt County Schools.

Parking is free. In the event of rain, the festival will be held at J.H. Rose High School, located at 600 W. Arlington Boulevard, Greenville, NC 27858. Updates will be made on the festival website.

Proceeds after expenses will go toward the Pitt County Schools Arts Educators Fund to provide materials for arts teachers of schools throughout Pitt County.

Donations are tax-deductible as Emerge Gallery & Art Center: Home of the Pitt County Arts Council, is a 501(c)3 organization. Sponsorships allow the Youth Arts Festival to remain a free event.

Artists, non-profits, and food vendors are all invited to apply to participate in demonstrations, arts activities, and more For more information about participating as an arts group or artist in the festival, please visit http://www.youthartsfest.com or call (252) 551-6947.