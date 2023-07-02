GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt-Greenville Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol took flight early Saturday morning. The program allows cadets ages 12-15+ to operate jets and aircraft with trained pilots.

“So, the pilot will go through the explanation of what he’s doing the entire time, once they get over about 1,000 feet, they will now have the yolk in their hands, so they will be in the right seat, each cadet will have an opportunity to make basic maneuvers, by the instruction of the pilot,” said Squadron Commander Capt. Brian Hecker.

“One of the very first things they have to do is pass several basic courses and one of them is aircraft ground handling, so if they need to maneuver or move the aircraft on the ground, that they know the proper way to do it, so we don’t damage the aircraft. this aircraft is owned by the federal government.”

The squadron teaches discipline, focus and dedication to those involved. Hecker said this is a highly esteemed group.

“We have three cadets that are going to be starting out this morning, they have been here less than six months, but we are encouraged by the national, regional, and wing command, to get these cadets in the air as soon as we can,” Hecker said.

Sean Stubbings is a 12-year-old cadet that took flight. It was his very first time on an aircraft.

“We’re going to fly the plane with the controls, and about from here to another airport on the other side of the state. I’m not really that nervous because we have some of the best pilots, Navy pilots flying us up there,” said Stubbings.

Matthew Blair is one of those pilots and he shared he had a heart for mentorship.

“Oh I love it, I love inspiring this next generation of pilots, potentially, and just making good citizens out of people and getting them to understand the aerospace and aviation,” Blair said.