Greenville’s AMC movie theater welcomes back guests

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The coronavirus pandemic is putting many activities people enjoy on hold.

Until now, that’s included the movie theater experience.

This is premiere day for AMC which is reopening its theater in Greenville, but the cinema experience will look a little different because of COVID-19.

Managers are holding auditoriums to 40% capacity or less.

They’re blocking seats to allow for social distancing.

Guests and employees must wear masks in the lobby, restrooms and hallways, but once you’re in an auditorium you can remove your mask to eat or drink.

9OYS asked people about the return of movie theaters, and there seems to be mixed feelings.

Jim McConnell, an Ayden resident says, “it’ll be nice I think to have a little bit of normalcy as long as you know just like everything else right now as long as we can do it safely and we can do it without hurting people.”

Crystal Beiner from Grifton has other thoughts, “We’re still kind of staying home. I don’t think that we’re at a level right now where we’re really safe to be in close proximity out in public so I don’t really see it being a positive thing.”

Hand sanitizer and wipe stations will also be available to AMC guests.

Auditoriums will be cleaned between showings, including doors, handrails, recliner buttons and tray tables.

Remember, if you have any symptoms such as fever or cough, workers ask you to stay home until you’re well, to prevent spreading COVID-19.