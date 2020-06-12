Greenville’s community pool re-opens for summer season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Summer is right around the corner, and Greenville’s community pool is re-opening its doors, but there are some changes in pool operations for the pandemic.

Greenville leaders say they’re excited to welcome people to the community pool for some swimming this summer.

Public swim sessions at the community pool will be divided into 90-minute time blocks.

Workers are closing some features including showers and water fountains to prevent any virus spread.

They also won’t allow checking out of equipment like pool toys, that’s to limit surfaces that can be touched.

The pool will be split into two separate areas, with no more than 25-people in each area at a time to maintain social distancing.

“Patrons will enter through the bathhouse and then exit through the back gate so we can control the flow of traffic and not have so many people in one spot going in and out. We’re asking for patrons to bring their own chairs to sit so that they have somewhere of their own space to social distance,” says Heather White, the City Outreach Coordinator.

Workers will have 30-minute blocks between swim sessions to disinfect all surfaces that can be touched.

They are also encouraging people to wear masks at the pool, unless they’re in the water.

Hours of operation starting June 13, 2020:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 1:30PM-5:00PM

Tuesday and Thursday: 1:30PM-7:00PM

Saturday: 11:00AM-4:30PM

Sunday: 1:00PM-4:30PM

