Greenville’s ENC Alliance is hopeful of communities support

Greenville’s ENC Alliance organization wants to get the community of Pitt County working together.

The goal of the organization, which was formed by business and community leaders, is to see successful changes in economic development.

This includes creating job opportunities, attracting new businesses to the area and helping existing ones grow.

ENC alliance made the big announcement Wednesday to a crowd of more than two hundred people.

Chairman of the alliance’s board of directors Michael Overton says he was pleased with the turnout.

“I was really excited about how well it went um, extremely impressed by the number of people we know there were north of 200…which is more than what we were expecting and really just to see who was there really big supporters and advocates for Pitt County, we felt that we had really strong support going for the organization,” said Overton.

This new organization is giving the community of Greenville something to be excited about.

“Everything about the quality of life really revolves around having a job and uh so if people can be employed that’s the first step towards bringing everybody up,” says Ernie Tetterton, who works as a vendor in the community.

In upcoming weeks the ENC Alliance will start a fundraising campaign so that people have the opportunity to get involved with the organization.