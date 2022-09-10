GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We all know what an innovator Greenville’s MrBeast has become. Now Forbes has recognized him with a distinctive honor.

Jimmy Donaldson, aka as MrBeast, is at the top of Forbes’ 2022 Top Creators list. He’s recognized by the magazine and website as the world’s wealthiest and top-notch creator. The 24-year-old is listed as having 162 million followers with an average engagement of 5.99% and an entrepreneurship score of 3. His earnings in 2021 topped $54 million.

By comparison, the next three on the list combined made $67.5 million in 2021.

Forbes credits MrBeast’s highly successful YouTube videos and the ad revenue it creates as a big part of his success. He also has MrBeast Burger, which has allowed customers to order one of his burgers online with an affiliated restaurant with extra staff preparing the order for delivery. His ghost kitchen operation, which he started in December 2020 in the height of the coronavirus pandemic, has evolved into his first brick-and-mortar store in New Jersey, which opened last Sunday.

In its ranking, Forbes said, “MrBeast earned the No. 1 spot on this list not only because he’s making more than anyone else, but also because his restaurant concept, MrBeast Burger, is a truly entrepreneurial mechanism for the YouTuber to monetize his fame. Rather than invest in cooking equipment or delivery infrastructure, MrBeast created the ghost kitchen operation in December 2020, in which people order a MrBeast Burger online and an affiliated restaurant with extra staff prepares the order for delivery.”

Thanks for the number 1 spot ❤️



Couple edits, I have more then 160 mil followers. Our channels have 200+ mil subs alone.



The entrepreneur score seems off, some of my friends with sub 10 employees scored the same as ones with 100+ lol



Also can u plz use any other photo of me 💀 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) September 6, 2022

MrBeast took to Twitter to thank Forbes for the designation but to also update them on his standings, currently over 160 million followers on YouTube and over 200 million subscribers. He also wasn’t a big fan of the photo they used of him.

I literally work in my studio all day and barely ever leave, so seeing something like this is mind blowing ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/IxxtZrNTrt — MrBeast (@MrBeast) September 4, 2022

Me – Don’t show up lots of people will be here



You guys – pic.twitter.com/zODxKf0chg — MrBeast (@MrBeast) September 4, 2022

We open our first Beast Burger in 10 minutes and there is 10,000+ people already in line 😯



I feel pretty good about serving all you but anyone else coming idk maybe come tomorrow/later tonight haha pic.twitter.com/TncCGHgqqp — MrBeast (@MrBeast) September 4, 2022

His New Jersey restaurant got off to an incredible start. MrBeast posted videos of thousands of people filling the mall where his first store opened.

