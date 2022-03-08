GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We wanted to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Ahead of International Women’s Day (March 8), we highlighted four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

Based on your nominations, we have four semifinalists who were selected. Each Tuesday in March, we’ll highlight a nominee leading up to the announcement of the overall winner.

