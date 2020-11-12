Greenville’s Town Creek Culvert project is put to the test during heavy rainfall

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville officials are pleased with the completion of the Town Creek Culvert project — especially on a day with heavy rain and flooding.

The east gets its share of heavy rain, and Greenville is no stranger to local flooding in the Uptown district.

The whole Town Creek Culvert project was designed for days of heavy rain.

It replaced the aging and undersized stormwater infrastructure that ran from West 9th Street and Ficklen Street to its outlet between Reade Circle and South Summit street.

This 33-million dollar project took years to complete, but today public works employees are seeing it in action…and breathing a sigh of relief.

They say the new infrastructure is working the way they planned.

Jordan Anders is the city of Greenville’s Communications Specialist.

He says, “It is a pretty big coincidence that we just had the ribbon cutting early this week and now we’re subjected to the exact kind of conditions that the whole thing was always meant for. As far as actually serving its purpose has gone according to plan and even better than we could have hoped so far.”

Anders tells 9OYS he hopes this also brings relief to people who live, work and own businesses in the uptown district.

He anticipates the Town Creek Culvert project will continue to help alleviate local flooding through rain storms like we’re seeing today.