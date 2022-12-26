GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Grifton Food Ministries continued to spread the joy of giving after Christmas.

The organization was able to give out more than 500 pounds of food to residents in Greenville and other parts of Pitt County. Officials there said that couldn’t have happened without the help of three different Food Lions.

Some of the food items included fruits, vegetables and canned goods.

“They’ve been a real blessing to be able to with what they do. they’re concerned about the community too,” said site coordinator Billy Tarlton.

“Even though they’re in the business to sell food, they want to meet people’s needs too so they’ve doubled and tripled their numbers this year, I believe, in reaching out to the community and helping with food boxes.”

Officials with the food ministry say they’ll be doing this again on Thursday at 6499 Highland Ave. in Grifton.