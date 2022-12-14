GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Every Monday and Thursday, Grifton Mission Ministries passes out food to hundreds of people, which results in traffic congestion along Highland Avenue.

In a recent town meeting on Tuesday night, Grifton Mission Ministries spoke on the traffic concerns.

“The other day an officer rolled up in the parking lot up there with his lights flashing. Everybody that was in the line was concerned and wanted to know what was going on. He comes in here and said ‘You gotta get those cars off the road or I’m gonna come back up here and I’m gonna start writing tickets, and you’re gonna be the first one that I’m going to give a ticket to,” said Billy Tarlton, co-director of Grifton Mission Ministry, in the meeting.

Town of Grifton officials said they think they have come to a conclusion.

“Mr. Tarlton met with the Grifton Board of Commissioners (Tuesday) night and we’ve come to a conclusion in both parties agree that we would ask NCDOT to install ‘no parking’ signs along the shoulder roads so that people could enter and exit his facilities safely and also to protect motorists on the highways from any traffic hazards,” said Town Manager Mark Warren.

Chief Brian Silva of the Grifton Police Department also issued a statement. It reads:

“The Grifton Police Department fully supports the services that are being provided to the community by the Grifton Mission. We understand that these services are a vital benefit to many in our community. The success of the Grifton Mission in helping those in need has resulted in some traffic congestion along N. Highland Blvd. This traffic situation poses a public safety hazard to other motorists. The town and police department are currently working with the operators of the Grifton Mission as well as the NCDOT to resolve this situation. We would ask that those seeking services from the Grifton Ministries avoid parking their vehicles along the shoulder of N. Highland Blvd.”

Grifton Mission Ministries added they were willing to do whatever it took in order to comply with the town, so they could continue to serve.

“It makes no sense. I know it’s not perfect and we do the best that we can, so if you just tell me exactly what I need to do, I’ll do it without the whole rigmarole of threats and comments,” Tarlton said in the meeting.