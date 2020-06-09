Grifton resident loses money to COVID-19 facemask scam

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) As face masks are in high demand, consumers are turning to online shops to purchase.

Unfortunately, 9 On Your Side and the Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina are getting reports of scammers trying to take advantage of the increased need. One Pitt County man ended up losing money.

The Grifton resident lost hundreds of dollars when using the website Remark Green.

He ordered face masks back in April and he reached out to the company multiple times when they didn’t arrive.

Two months later they still haven’t been received.

The BBB tells 9 On Your Side the website specifically offers masks for COVID-19. Some say they are in stock or low in stock.

According to research by the BBB, Remark Green claims to be located in New Mexico. But, the consumer organization learned otherwise when trying to confirm the site’s authenticity.

The company has gone under different names in the past like:

Lushgood

Fullerspace

Outfit Model Company Limited

…and many more

The sites current name was created on April 30, 2020.

“Be aware of what’s going on in light of coronavirus. There are a lot of different businesses starting up or organizations going around to raise money. It’s really important to know that what business you are supporting is authentic,” said Catherine Honeycutt, Communications Specialist, BBB of Eastern North Carolina, Inc

9 On Your Side checked the companies business profile on the BBB’s website and found that Remark Green has multiple complaints just in the past month. Many of these complaints surround face mask orders.

The BBB says when shopping online:

Pay with a credit card

Make sure the site is secure

If it’s your first time using a site, do your research on it first

“Scammers are unfortunately very smart and they are taking advantage of any situation they can get their hands on especially like this huge deal, this global pandemic,” said Honeycutt

The consumer organization advises to only buy from reputable companies and if you’re able, to shop local.

To file a complaint with the BBB click HERE.