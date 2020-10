GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) Grifton School buildings will be closed on Thursday due to water lines work.

The Utilities Director of the Town of Grifton reports that the Town will be completing work on critical water lines near the school.

The school and much of the town will have little to no water throughout the day.

All students will be learning virtually.

Grifton School will reopen on Friday for in-person instruction.