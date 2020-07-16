Grimesland man arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) A Grimesland man was arrested on multiple drug charges following a traffic stop in Pitt County.

On Wednesday, July 15 at approxiamtely 6:10 p.m. detectives from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit were conducting a saturation patrol in the Ayden area when they observed a traffic violation.

Detectives initiated a traffic stop ad as the vehicle came to a stop, the driver, later identified as Floyd Haddock Jr., 54, of Grimesland, fled on foot. 

After a short foot chase Haddock was apprehended.

Detectives said they discovered approximately 17 grams of crack cocaine and $880 in Haddock’s possession. 

Haddock was charged with:

  • Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine
  • Maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances
  • Resisting a public officer
  • Driving while license revoked
  • Failure to wear a seat belt

He posted a $25,000 and was released. 

