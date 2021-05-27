Grimesland man arrested on drug charges in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Grimesland man was arrested on drug charges in Greenville.

At approximately 1:56 a.m. on Wednesday May 26, a Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputy came upon a vehicle stopped in the roadway at the intersection of North Memorial Drive and Staton Road. The vehicle sat through a green light with its reverse lights on.

The deputy activated his blue lights and approached the vehicle to check its status. The driver was initially unresponsive. Once alert, he was identified as David Eugene Richardson, 41, of Grimesland.

During a search of the vehicle, two small bags of a powder substance were seized. One substance was identified as heroin and the other as cocaine.

Richardson was arrested and charged with Felony Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and Felony Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.

He was released from the Pitt County Detention Center after posting a $10,000 bond.