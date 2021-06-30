Grimesland teen arrested on breaking and entering charges

GRIMELANDS, N.C. (WNCT) – A Grimelands teen has been charged with breaking and entering, according to Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, at approximately 7:34 a.m. deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 4769 School Road in Grimelands in reference to a residential alarm call.

When deputies arrived at the home they discovered a break-in had occurred. During the investigation, stolen property was recovered and Johnny Rayvon Daniels, 19, of Grimesland was arrested. During the booking process at the detention center, deputies found Daniels to be in possession of cocaine.

Daniels has been charged with:

Felony Breaking or Entering

Felony Larceny After Breaking or Entering

Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

Simple Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

Felony Possess Controlled Substance on Jail Premises

Fail to Appear-Second Degree Trespass (Outstanding Order for Arrest)

He is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $26,000 bond.