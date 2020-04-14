Grocery delivery company supports farmers during COVID-19 pandemic

PITT COUNTY, N.C (WNCT) A food delivery service is making changes to its business to help farmers in our state.

Since restaurants and schools aren’t serving food as much food, North Carolina farmers aren’t able to sell all of their supplies.

Ripe Revival works with North Carolina Farmers’ excess foods and up-cycles them into fruit and vegetable gummies.

The business launched last year, yet had to quickly change its focus due to COVID-19.

Company leaders saw some uncertainty in the industry for their products so they created Ripe Revival Market.

This community – supported agriculture business now distributes grocery and produce boxes full of items from North Carolina farmers.

Ripe Revival Market helps these farmers with their new direct to consumers delivery service.

“We want to bring together these companies that are creating these healthy and tasty products made of out North Carolina farm commodities and really curating an experience that not only puts these products in the consumers’ hands and sometimes they have never even heard of them. It puts it on their table, feeds their families,” William Kornegay, Co-Founder & CEO, Ripe Revival

The company has also committed to supporting those in need of food by donating 10 pounds of food for every box that is sold until April 15, 2020.

The company delivers to the Triangle, as well as Pitt, Beaufort, Lenoir, and Craven Counties.

“And we expanded our footprint this week to open up Raleigh and Goldsboro and outlining areas. We really wanna serve our rural communities here because a lot of organizations do not serve those areas a lot of the is efficiency but we are just providing a service,” said Kornegay

The Ripe Revamp launched this past Friday and company leaders tell 9 On Your Side they have already sold hundreds of grocery boxes.