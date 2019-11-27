Grocery stores prep for last-minute Thanksgiving shopping

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) According to WalletHub, Americans will spend a combined $552 million on turkeys this holiday.

Here in the east, shoppers are checking off their last-minute grocery lists to prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We’re doing like two turkeys, three hams, and all the trimmings,” said one Piggly Wiggly shopper.

No matter what you choose to cook on Thanksgiving, or how many people are around your table, grocery stores in the east are prepared.

“We get all our special orders in, our turkeys, our hams, just anything that’s pertaining to Thanksgiving. We have a large amount of all of that come in. We store it in the back, and we display it on the sales floor, and we just keep moving it out,” said Donnie Sumerlin, store manager at the Piggly Wiggly.

Sumerlin’s staff is ready for the holiday rush.

“We start preparing weeks out. If we waited until he day before we wouldn’t be able to do what we do,” said Sumerlin.

The store is expecting anywhere from 2,500 to 3,000 people to walk through their doors before Thanksgiving, picking up a little bit of everything.

The popular items are collard greens and turkey.

“We’ll sell about 300 cases of collards today,” said Sumerlin.

The main goal is to get shoppers in and out quickly, and back to their families.

“They shop through the store, talk, and have a good time, but once they get up here they’re ready to go,” said Sumerlin.