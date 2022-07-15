KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A groundbreaking ceremony held Friday morning in Duplin County means big things are coming soon for the community.

State and Duplin County officials gathered at the site of the future transportation building as part of a vision that began in 2016. The new facility will house all of the county’s transportation staff under one roof.

Currently, the administration offices in Kenansville are at one location while many of the vehicles are at a separate location down the road. The offices now don’t have enough parking space needed to house both.

That’ll change with the new facility. It will also have a training facility for its drivers along with other necessities. During Friday’s groundbreaking, officials talked about how big of an impact transportation has on the county. So the new building will have a huge significance.

“We’re a very rural county, and a lot of folks do not have access to transportation,” said Director for Duplin County Public Transportation, Angel Venecia. “So we’re able to help fill that gap, we’re able to help them get the medical care that they need to higher education to employment, any of those things, shopping, even just access to food services.”

N.C. Department of Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette also gave remarks during the groundbreaking. The project is made possible through a federal Federal Transit Administration grant.

The official start to work should begin in August and take about a year to complete.