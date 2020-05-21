Group creates fund to provide financial assistance to Holly Ridge businesses affected by COVID-19

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) A group has created a fund to provide immediate financial assistance to Holly Ridge businesses that have been affected by COVID-19.

The Holly Ridge Pandemic Response Fund has been established by a group of concerned citizens with the support of Jacksonville Onslow Economic Development and approval from the Holly Ridge Town Council.

The fund’s goal is to provide immediate financial assistance to Holly Ridge businesses that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses may apply to receive grants from the fund so long as they meet the following criteria:

1) Have been negatively impacted by a government mandate due to the COVID-19 pandemic

2) Are independently owned and operated in greater Holly Ridge

3) Are not nationally associated in their field of operation

4) Shall use funds to either help (a) care for its employees/workers or (b) pay ongoing business expenses.

Grant applications for eligible businesses may be obtained by contacting Margaret at mmcr.rqap@gmail.com.

Click here to visit the fundraiser.