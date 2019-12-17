Group donates gifts to Vidant Children’s Hospital bringing smiles to patients

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Katie’s Kidz organization is donating gifts to the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at Vidant Medical Center in an effort to bring smiles to patients and staff this season.

The organization was started by a young girl with a mission to spread holiday cheer in local hospitals.

The organization is based out of the western part of North Carolina.

Throughout the year, the groups holds fundraisers in order to purchase toys, games, electronics, and other items for Child Life Specialists to use with patients at the hospital.